Bronx cold case murder suspect charged after extradition to New York

Eyewitness News
VAN NEST, Bronx (WABC) --
The suspect in a 17-year-old cold case murder in the Bronx is back in New York to face charges.

39-year-old Christopher Gonzalez was extradited from Florida after police linked him to the unsolved killing of 19-year-old Dora Devalle Almontaser in December of 2000.

Almontaser was found dead in her Van Nest apartment after she was strangled with a phone cord.

Gonzalez was initially arrested in Naples earlier this year after he was pulled over for driving with a suspended license. His fingerprints taken from that stop then linked him to Almontaser's murder last month.

Police also believe Gonzalez is linked to the 2005 murder of Yonkers resident Angel Serbay, who was found dead on the shoulder of the Sprain Brook Parkway.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
cold casemurderarrestbronx newsnew york cityVan NestBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Freight train derails, impacts some NJT service
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Warning for some
New York area preps for winter snow blast
Anchor responds on air to viewer who called her N word
Missing pregnant mom found safe wandering in Manhattan
People protesting Pornhub pop-up shop in SoHo
Sen. Blumenthal speaks out against concealed carry legislation
Protesters gather in Times Square over Jerusalem capital controversy
Show More
Check out our new ABC7NY app!
Police: New Mexico school shooter caught attention of FBI over a year ago
Father of four missing since trying to sell his car
$3 million paid to 2 women hurt in sidewalk fence collapse
$7,200 worth of Jordan Retro 11 shoes stolen from Niketown
More News
Photos
Powerful images from the Southern California wildfires
This NYC spot has a 6-course dessert tasting menu
PHOTOS: 2017 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
PHOTOS: Relive the magic of 'Downton Abbey' in NYC
More Photos