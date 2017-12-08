The suspect in a 17-year-old cold case murder in the Bronx is back in New York to face charges.39-year-old Christopher Gonzalez was extradited from Florida after police linked him to the unsolved killing of 19-year-old Dora Devalle Almontaser in December of 2000.Almontaser was found dead in her Van Nest apartment after she was strangled with a phone cord.Gonzalez was initially arrested in Naples earlier this year after he was pulled over for driving with a suspended license. His fingerprints taken from that stop then linked him to Almontaser's murder last month.Police also believe Gonzalez is linked to the 2005 murder of Yonkers resident Angel Serbay, who was found dead on the shoulder of the Sprain Brook Parkway.