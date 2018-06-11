Have you walked passed a colorful, out-of-place piano in your neighborhood or on your way to work?Chances are, it's one of 51 pianos living on the streets of New York for most of the month.From Times Square and Lower Manhattan to Van Cortlandt Park and New Dorp, the pianos are made available for anyone and everyone to play.The pianos are unique, as the individual instruments were created by different artists, including the Broadway casts of "Kinky Boots," "Dear Evan Hansen," "The Play that Goes Wrong" and "Wicked."The pianos were brought to the city by Sing for Hope, a nonprofit that aims to make art accessible to the public.The pianos will only live outside until June 24, and then they will be delivered to their permanent homes at public schools throughout NYC.----------