Move over, Hamilton! A different kind of musical is lighting up Broadway.LOOP, an immersive art installation on 38th Street and Broadway, lets the public activate flipbook-style musical movies on their very own, according to the Garment District's website From the outside, the installation looks like a cluster of gigantic LED-lit cylinders. Yet once a person sits inside a cylinder, he or she can pump a lever, which brings it to life.The pumping lets the cylinder spin, creating animated fairytale loops accompanied by a flickering strobe effect and music.The speed of the animation, frequency of lights, and tempo of the music all depend on how quickly participates move the levers.The installation was inspired a 19th-century toy, the zoetrope. Just like LOOP, the toy produced the illusion of motion when rotated.LOOP is free and open to the public through March 31.----------