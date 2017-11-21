UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --The 91st annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will kick off the holiday season in New York City with more than 8,000 marchers, floats and giant balloons entertaining more than 3.5 million live spectators.
This year's parade will feature 17 giant character balloons; 28 legacy balloons, balloonicles, balloonheads and trycaloons; 26 floats; 1,100 cheerleaders and dancers; more than 1,000 clowns; 12 marching bands and 6 performance groups.
RELATED: How to see the balloon inflation event
Four giant characters will make their balloon debut including Disney Frozen's Olaf, Illumination presents Dr. Seuss' The Grinch, PAW Patrol and Jett from Super Wings.
Five new floats will also debut, and there will be a special float commemorating the season of togetherness, featuring 125 Macy's employees forming a one-of-a-kind cross generation choir.
VIDEO: Sneak peek at the floats
The line-up of celebrities includes 98 Degrees, Sabrina Carpenter, the Goo Goo Dolls, Olivia Holt, the Muppets of Sesame Street, and many others.
And of course, Santa Claus will be there too!
RELATED: Perfect place to watch the parade in luxury
The parade begins Thanksgiving morning at 77th Street and Central Park West, travels down to Columbus Circle where it will turn onto Central Park South. Once the Parade reaches 6th Avenue it will turn south and march down 6th Avenue/Avenue of the Americas to 34th Street, where it will make its final turn towards Macy's Herald Square and end at 7th Avenue.
There will be extra security around the city for the parade and many street closures:
-Broadway between West 34th Street and West 40th Street- Midnight to 1 p.m.
-6th Avenue between West 23rd Street and West 42nd Street - 2 a.m. to 1 p.m.
-7th Avenue from West 34th Street and West 42nd Street - 2 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
-34th Street between 6th Avenue and 8th Avenue - 10 p.m. (Wed) to 5 p.m.
-59th Street E/B between 7th Avenue and Central Park West - Midnight to 2 p.m.
-59th Street W/B between 5th Avenue and Central Park West - 2 a.m. to 2 p.m.
-35th Street between 5th Avenue and 8th Avenue - 2 a.m. to 4 p.m.
-36th Street between 6th Avenue and 8th Avenue - 2 a.m. to 2 p.m.
-37th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue - 4 a.m. to 2 p.m.
-38th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue - 4 a.m. to 2 p.m.
-8th Avenue between 34th Street and 40th Street - 4 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
-Broadway between 38th Street and 59th Street - 4 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
-33rd Street between 7th Avenue and 10th Avenue - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
-39th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
-40th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
-49th Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
-50th Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
-Central Park 65th Street/66th Street Transverse Roads 7 a.m. until conclusion
Please note: From 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. vehicles will not be able to access:
-6th Avenue between West 33rd and West 59th Street
-8th Avenue between West 57th Street and West 59th Street
-8th Avenue between West 33rd and West 40th Streets
-Broadway between 59th Street and 57th Street
-Broadway between West 34th and West 40th Streets (only escorted deliveries)
-42nd Street between 5th and 8th Avenue
-57th Street between 5th and 8th Avenue
More information available at www.macys.com/social/parade