New Lower East Side hotel causing headaches for some residents

By
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
The Lower East Side isn't exactly known for keeping things tame, but residents on Stanton Street say what they've been putting up with lately is beyond edgy.

The issues involve a swanky new hotel and the raucous happenings inside, including X-rated acts staring at local residents right through their windows.

"We have like so many children in the building," resident Cathee Bruno said. "And the thing is we can see right in."

Those unwanted peep shows are coming from the Public Hotel, with the Thelma Burdick Houses and its residents having a front row seat.

But the real issue isn't the lewdness.

"It's being woken up about 1 in the morning with screams and yells and brawls and fights," Bruno said.

"They're a multi-million dollar, you know, hotel you know," said Lenny Tedesco, a resident. "We're just working class people and yeah, bullied is the right word to use."

Residents in the Lower East Side say they're used to a certain level of noise, but this, they say, is beyond excessive.

Tenants say the noise echoes through this alley, amplifying the sound, and they say it happens throughout the night, every night of the week.

The hotel was built on top of what was a park and the residents' parking lot.

But two months after hotel construction was completed, private vehicles and hotel dumpsters still occupy their spots.

"They have deliveries every day and they want to come in and swing around," 10 Stanton Tenants Association member Debbie Gonzalez said. "It's not disturbing their deliveries, it's disturbing us."

"There are no boundaries whatsoever when it comes to this hotel," Bruno said. "At 6 in the morning we have garbage trucks out there banging."

Since June 1st when the Public Hotel opened, there have been 48 noise complaints to 311.

That's also after residents put up with two years of construction noise.

"It's the haves and the have nots, not that we're the nots, but it just feels that way sometimes," Gonzalez said.

To be fair, residents say the hotel has been trying. For instance, they put up a white tent over the line to their rooftop bar to try to capture the noise.

But tenants say it just isn't enough.

Hotel representatives did not return Eyewitness News' requests for comment.
