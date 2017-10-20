  • LIVE VIDEO Update on human remains found on Long Island
IN OUR BACKYARD

Go inside NYC's Blood Manor: Are you brave enough?

EMBED </>More Videos

We tested Amy Freeze and Ryan Field's bravery to the test when they entered Blood Manor.

By , Ryan Field and Jamie Nguyen, Emily Sowa, Johanna Trupp
WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Blood Manor calls itself "New York City's premiere haunted attraction," but does it live up to it?

**Click on video above to see what happened when Amy Freeze and Ryan Field went to Blood Manor**

The haunted house is approximately 5,000 square feet of themed rooms and corridors that play up your fears. Organizers say it was designed to be "the most intense, creepy, and 'scream-inducing' haunted house attraction in the New York tri-state area." It is not recommended for children under 14 years of age.

A typical walk or run through of the haunted house usually lasts about 20 minutes. It just depends on how quickly you want to get out. You can leave anytime, but there are no refunds.

A general admission ticket is $35.00 plus a $3.50 handling fee. That same ticket at the door is $40.00.
Blood Manor is open from Friday, October 6 to November 4. It is located at 163 Varick Street.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventshalloweenin our backyardhaunted houseoriginalsNew York CityManhattanWest Village
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
IN OUR BACKYARD
Insider access: What happens before passengers board a plane?
Go behind the scenes at Goya Foods
See New York City like never before in 'Never Built New York'
Now you can zipline across the Bronx River
More in our backyard
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Family thanks paramedics who saved choking toddler's life
Staten Island hair stylists training to help combat domestic violence
Stamford Health - 'Health Wellness & Sports Expo 2017'
Advance Preview of the 15th Anniversary Open House New York Weekend
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Sources: Human remains recovered in wooded area on Long Island
LI day care worker accused of hitting 1-year-old girl
Cub Scout kicked out after asking state senator tough questions
Hundreds report fireball streaking across Northeast sky
Police: Woman blames satanic practice for mom's murder
Arrest made in home invasion as elderly victim laid to rest
Black protester hugs self-described Nazi
Florida rep: Gen. Kelly 'needs to stop telling lies'
Show More
Teens mourned after hit and run as police search for driver
Murder trial to begin in killing of NYPD detective
Family: Trump never called about military son's death
Students taken off school bus moments before it bursts into flames
Yankees will try to wrap up ALCS, advance to World Series
More News
Top Video
Meet 'The Dogist,' Instagram's favorite dog photographer
3 charged in gruesome alleged LI dog fighting operation
Murder trial to begin in killing of NYPD detective
Lawsuit accuses diet soft drink makers of misleading consumers
More Video