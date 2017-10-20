WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) --Blood Manor calls itself "New York City's premiere haunted attraction," but does it live up to it?
**Click on video above to see what happened when Amy Freeze and Ryan Field went to Blood Manor**
The haunted house is approximately 5,000 square feet of themed rooms and corridors that play up your fears. Organizers say it was designed to be "the most intense, creepy, and 'scream-inducing' haunted house attraction in the New York tri-state area." It is not recommended for children under 14 years of age.
A typical walk or run through of the haunted house usually lasts about 20 minutes. It just depends on how quickly you want to get out. You can leave anytime, but there are no refunds.
A general admission ticket is $35.00 plus a $3.50 handling fee. That same ticket at the door is $40.00.
Blood Manor is open from Friday, October 6 to November 4. It is located at 163 Varick Street.