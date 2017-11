EMBED >More News Videos The intricate details, the enormous displays and beautiful artistry showcased year after year at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade are nothing short of amazing, evoking a special nostalgia for many.

The 91st annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will feature 17 giant balloons that will be inflated on Wednesday, and you're invited at a new, earlier time this year!The balloon inflation event will begin at 1:00 p.m. this year, including newcomers Disney's Frozen Olaf, Dr. Seuss' The Grinch, PAW Patrol and Jett from Super Wings.Fans favorites will be on display too, including Hello Kitty, SpongeBob SquarePants and many others.The only public entrance point is 74th Street at Columbus Avenue. All spectators will be subject to security screening The event will be open until 8:00 p.m.VIDEO: Sneak peek at the floatsFeatured Balloons On 77th StreetOlaf from Disney's "Frozen" (NEW)Ice Age's Scrat and his AcornRonald McDonaldDiary of a Wimpy KidHello KittyRed Mighty Morphin Power RangerPikachuDreamWorks' TrollsCharlie BrownJett from Super Wings (NEW)Featured Balloons On 81st StreetPAW Patrol (NEW)Angry Birds' RedSpongeBob SquarePantsPillsbury DoughboySinclair's DINOAflac Duck Balloonicle (NEW)Illumination presents Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (NEW)The Elf on the ShelfThere will also be major traffic restrictions in the area, beginning at 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday as 81st Street and 77th Street from Central Park West to Columbus Avenue will be closed to vehicular traffic.Additional vehicular traffic closures at Noon are as follows:- Central Park West from West 73rd to 85th Streets- West 73rd Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues- West 74th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues- West 75th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues- West 76th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues- West 77th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues- West 78th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues- West 80th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues- West 81st Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues- West 82nd Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues- West 83rd Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues- West 84th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues- West 85th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues- Central Park Transverse Road at Central Park West and West 81 St. (Both Directions)After 10 p.m., 81st Street and 77th Street from Central Park West to Columbus Avenue as well as Central Park West from 59th Street to 86th Street will be closed to all traffic.More information available at www.macys.com/social/parade