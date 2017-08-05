The NYPD and the Coast Guard are searching for a missing kite surfer in Sandy Hook Bay.According to the Coast Guard, the surfer went missing around 5:30 p.m. Friday after the surfer's strings became entangled with a nearby motorboat and went underwater near Horseshoe Cove in Gateway National Park.A boater in the area reported seeing the surfer, a man in his 20s or 30s, go down.The boater says he saw an unconscious man attached to a kite in harness, but as he was trying to pull the surfer from the water, a gust of wind pulled the kite line from his hands and he lost sight of the man.In addition to the NYPD and Coast Guard, first-responders from Monmouth County and Atlantic Highlands are assisting in the search.A popular barrier split, Sandy Hook is known to attract kiteboarders and surfers from all over.People who live nearby say they saw nearly a dozen kite surfers on the water Friday.In the sport, riders use surfboards and large kites to propel themselves across the water.