Danish tourist robbed of 'Make America Great Again' hat in Union Square

It happened at the Union Square subway station.

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police have released the sketch of one of two men wanted for robbing a tourist at knifepoint because of his hat.

Police say the 18-year-old from Denmark was walking in to the Union Square subway station during rush hour Thursday when a man removed his "Make America Great Again" hat off his head.

The victim tried to get his hat back, but the other suspect then threatened him with a knife.

The two suspects then ran off.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

