Dead baby found in suitcase under Jersey City footbridge

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
Authorities in New Jersey are investigating after a dead baby was found in a suitcase Wednesday afternoon.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said the discovery was made around 1:15 p.m. under a footbridge at the end of Van Wagenen Avenue in Jersey City.

An autopsy will determine the cause of death.

"The Prosecutor's Homicide Unit and Port Authority Police are on the scene investigating the body of an infant found just off the train tracks underneath The Tonnelle Avenue Bridge just off Broadway in Jersey City," the prosecutor's office said in a statement. "More info to follow."

