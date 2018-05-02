  • LIVE VIDEO Watch NYS Lottery Drawings: 11:21pm every night!

Dozens forced from homes when part of building collapses in Brooklyn

Josh Einiger has the latest on the partial building collapse in East Flatbush.

Eyewitness News
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) --
One person was injured and dozens of people were forced out of their homes when part of a building came crashing down onto a sidewalk in Brooklyn Wednesday.

It happened at about 2 p.m. at a three-story building on Church Avenue just off Nostrand Avenue in East Flatbush.

The Department of Buildings says a brick parapet wall and store sign collapsed onto the sidewalk below.

One woman suffered a minor leg injury but refused medical attention at the scene.

The FDNY had to keep some people inside of a store until they could secure the scene and make sure there would be no additional collapse.

Power and gas has been shut off and a vacate order was issued for the night, affecting 16 apartments and nearly 60 residents.

The Department of Buildings is investigating the structural stability of the building as well as the stability of neighboring properties at 2829 Church Avenue, 2833 Church Avenue and 2837 Church Avenue.

