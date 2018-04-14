Driver charged after 8 injured, including child, in serious multi-car crash in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

CeFaan Kim has the latest on the multicar crash from Flatbush.

By
FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Eight people were injured, some seriously, after a multi-car collision in Brooklyn -- and a driver was charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Witnesses said a black car was trying to make a turn when a speeding car jumped the curb and ran up onto the sidewalk Friday night at the intersection of Flatbush Avenue and Farragut Road in Flatbush. The car plowed into a group of four pedestrians waiting for the bus. Among the injured was a child, a 16-year-old and a 21-year-old.

David Olivier, 27, of Flatbush, was the driver of the car that jumped the curb. He has been charged with DWI and refusing to take a breathalyzer test. He remains hospitalized at Maimonides Medical Center.


"One car was speeding, and the other car swerved, the driver in Mercedes was pretty hurt, too," said Joel Charles, an eyewitness.

The injuries range from minor to critical. Two other drivers, 39-year-old and 22=year-old women, were taken to Maimonides Medical Center in series condition. All pedestrians struck remain hospitalized at Kings County Hospital. One remains in critical condition, and three others are in series but stable condition.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
U.S., allies strike Syria over chemical weapons
Police: Alleged shoplifter dies after altercation with store employees
Starbucks apologizes after video of arrest in Philly store goes viral
Brooklyn woman found safe after reports of possible abduction
Man slashes victim's throat in Bronx bar
Reactions pour in following airstrike on Syria
NYPD: 'No credible threats' to NYC following Syria strikes
Fake cosmetics containing feces seized in LA
Show More
AccuWeather Alert: It's finally warm, but not for long
Will Ferrell among 4 injured in rollover crash
Comey breaks silence; Trump fires back: "slime ball"
Trump lawyers fight to shield items seized in FBI raid
Coast Guard searching for man who jumped from cruise ship
More News