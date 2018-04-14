Disturbing video of multi-car crash that injured 13 people on Flatbush Ave and Farragut Rd in Brooklyn. Speeding car lost control, jumped curb, hit 4 pedestrians including a child. 2 are in serious condition. 2 are critical. pic.twitter.com/TKJ5B3l6FT — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) April 14, 2018

Eight people were injured, some seriously, after a multi-car collision in Brooklyn -- and a driver was charged with Driving While Intoxicated.Witnesses said a black car was trying to make a turn when a speeding car jumped the curb and ran up onto the sidewalk Friday night at the intersection of Flatbush Avenue and Farragut Road in Flatbush. The car plowed into a group of four pedestrians waiting for the bus. Among the injured was a child, a 16-year-old and a 21-year-old.David Olivier, 27, of Flatbush, was the driver of the car that jumped the curb. He has been charged with DWI and refusing to take a breathalyzer test. He remains hospitalized at Maimonides Medical Center."One car was speeding, and the other car swerved, the driver in Mercedes was pretty hurt, too," said Joel Charles, an eyewitness.The injuries range from minor to critical. Two other drivers, 39-year-old and 22=year-old women, were taken to Maimonides Medical Center in series condition. All pedestrians struck remain hospitalized at Kings County Hospital. One remains in critical condition, and three others are in series but stable condition.----------