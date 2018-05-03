Driver in Park Slope crash that killed 2 young children charged

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (WABC) --
The driver who police say fatally struck two children in Park Slope, Brooklyn, last month has been charged in the their deaths.

Dorothy Bruns, 44, was indicted by a grand jury on several charges including manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, reckless endangerment and assault.

Bruns was not initially charged following the March 5 crash at Ninth Street near Fifth Avenue, claiming she suffered a seizure.



1-year-old Josh Lew and 4-year-old Abigail Blumenstein were killed as they crossed the street with their mothers.



Investigators later learned Bruns suffered from multiple sclerosis, had a history of seizures and her car had a history of eight violations of school zone speed limits and red light violations.

Her driver's license was suspended following the crash.

Mayor de Blasio, a neighborhood resident, said following the crash that "She should never have been allowed to have been driving a car after what we know of these other violations."

