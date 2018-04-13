Blind woman teaches art to blind students in the Bronx

Veteran art teacher Jessica Jones lost her sight from Type 1 Diabetes, and she has been teaching blind students in the Bronx for 12 years now. Jones may have lost her sight, but the kind of insight she is giving to her students is bright enough for everyone to see."A lot of the older students were floored that I was blind - 'you are blind like me and you are a teacher'," says Jones.The connection to her students can be experienced through a gallery of finished paintings and abstract art. Students of all ages worked on the projects.Many of the projects are used with familiar household objects - a spaghetti strainer is a robot's head, a guitar is a beach bum's body, and a spray bottle was turned inot a duck.Ashley Morriseau comes 40 miles to attend the school. When someone sees her art, she wants them to be motivated to help others, like her teacher has helped her."Before her, I did not know my imagination was this big. She showed me that," Morisseau says.The students showing their work is one more step to expressing their capability to move beyond limitations.----------