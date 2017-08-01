August is here and that means back to school time is just around the corner.On Tuesday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Carmen Farina addressed the issue of safety for students in New York City public schools.The mayor said that the 2016-17 school year was the safest school year on record, with an 18 percent decrease in major crime since the 2014-15 school year.This was an announcement the mayor, the chancellor and Police Commissioner James O'Neill were excited to make at J.H.S. 88 in Brooklyn, a school the mayor says is a perfect example of a safe and nurturing learning environment.According to de Blasio, just about every indicator points to a safer school environment throughout the system.He says major crimes in school are down more than 5 percent over the year before; school related arrests are down 8 percent; summonses are down 11 percent and the number of suspensions are down as well."This is essential to our equity and excellence vision," said the mayor. "Let's state the obvious truth, you can't learn if you're not in a safe environment. It wasn't so long ago that my kids were middle school age and I heard every day the stories of what they went through in school. And you know if kids are comfortable, if they feel safe, they're going to able to be their best selves, they're going to be able to learn."The Mayor added that the situation in schools parallels the crime reduction seen on city streets, and he credits much of that to the efforts of the NYPD.There has been a large decline in schools designated by the State Education Department as "persistently dangerous," the city said.When comparing the 2015 to 2017 school year, only two New York City public schools retained that designation, down from 27.Schools Chancellor Farina said the two remaining persistently dangerous schools in the city are Bertha A Dreyfus School on Staten Island and P.S. 183 Dr Richard R Green School in the Rockaways.