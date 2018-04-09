EDUCATION

Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza welcomes New York City students back after break

Candace McCowan reports the new chancellor will welcome back students from spring break.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Students return to class across New York City Monday, and they were greeted by their new schools chancellor, Richard Carranza.

He got to work during spring break, but this is his first official day with classes back in session.

The new chancellor is visiting three schools in the Bronx.

He began at Concourse Village Elementary, greeting parents and students.

Carranza was the superintendent of Houston's schools, but he took over in New York City after Carmen Farina retired.

Carranza already has some big plans and quite a to-do list, including longer school days.

"Job number one is to get to know the system," he said. "Nobody likes a know-it-all. I'm not coming to New York City with all the solutions, nobody has all the solutions. What I am a big subscriber in is engaging people and asking the right questions."

Carranza is the son of immigrants from Mexico who learned English in public schools.

He says that is why his is an advocate.

He will be visiting schools in all five boroughs throughout the week.

