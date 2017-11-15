It's the same protective film used on the windows at the U.S. Capitol Building and the J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building, and Eyewitness News has learned exclusively it may soon be coming to schools in New York State.The Locust Valley Central School District, for one, said it is considering installing Armor Coat on the windows to its school buildings. The polyester film prevents glass from shattering.Superintendent Anna Hunderfund said Armor Coat is one of many products the district is reviewing for consideration, but no decision to install the technology has been determined.The head of the New York State PTA said they're considering having the makers of the product, Solar Gard, present to local school boards.Kyle Belokopitsky said in a statement to Eyewitness News, "We are happy to partner with Solar Gard as they share a common mission keeping our kids safe with the use of their film technology. Keeping our children safe must be a priority for all."Kendall Combs is the general manager of Solar Gard. He gave Eyewitness News a demonstration of the technology Wednesday."In the coming months we'll be spending a lot of time in New York," Combs said.