Possible school bus strike looming in Westchester County

Marcus Solis reports on a potential bus strike in Westchester County

YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) --
Thousands of students in Westchester County could have trouble getting to school next week in the wake of a possible strike.

The Transport Workers Union says it will strike Monday against one of the county's largest school bus companies unless "significant progress" is made during contract negotiations.

Dozens of bus drivers, monitors and mechanics rallied outside the First Mile Square Transportation depot in Yonkers Thursday morning. They have been without a contract since June.

"We're taking care of children," bus monitor Alisa Reiger said. "We have their lives in our hands. We put everything into keeping these children safe, and we deserve to be paid and compensated for that."
The union says it's seeking a 3 percent raise, one paid sick day for employees and more guaranteed hours.

"Our workers work in the morning and go home," TWU Local 100 president Tony Utano said. "Then they come back in the afternoon to pick up the kids. They can't go out and get another job. We want them to make at least five hours of pay."

A spokesman for Cincinnati-based First Mile Square said the company was preparing to present its latest offer next Wednesday, but that it will try and meet the new deadline.
