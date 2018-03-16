EDUCATION

Texas high school choir serenades Swedish couple at Central Park wedding

A THOUSAND YEARS: With lyrics on their cellphones and their beautiful gift of music, Friendswood High School choir brought a Swedish bride to tears in New York's Central Park.

By
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas --
The Friendswood High School choir got the chance to create a little magic for a couple being wed in Central Park.

The Texas choir was on a spring break trip to the Big Apple Tuesday, singing an impromptu song in the park's Bethesda Terrance, when they were approached by a Swedish woman.

"She said, 'This couple right here is about to get married, and I'm the officiant, and we're about to find that wedding ceremony, will you all do us the honor of singing that song again for them?'" assistant choral director Melissa Smith said.

Without rehearsal and using cellphones for the lyrics, the choir performed Christina Perri's "A Thousand Years," with the help of a New York street performer on guitar.

Their sweet harmonies were caught on camera by parent Alan Stanfield, showing the Swedish bride weeping during the special moment.

"Every parent was either holding back tears or crying when it was over," Stanfield said.

The video, which Stanfield later posted to Facebook, has gone viral, with tens of thousands of views.

"I had no idea it would be what it is," Stanfield said.

The choir does not know if the Swedish newlyweds will ever see the video, but hope it is a moment they will never forget.

"The snow was falling, the choir singing, it couldn't have been any more picture perfect," Smith said.

