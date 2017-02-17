EDUCATION

Rutgers University apologizes for rejecting students from job fair

PISCATAWAY, New Jersey --
Rutgers University has apologized after turning students away from a career fair for wearing the wrong colored clothing.

NJ.com reports that Rutgers Business School issued a formal apology in a statement on Thursday for barring students from entering a job fair who wore attire that violated a new dress code. The stringent new policy forbids blue suits, colored shirts, brown shoes and other attire.

An online student petition prompted an apology from the school.

Administrators say the dress code change was in response to students who did not dress properly in past years. Senior Associate Dean Martin Markowitz says the school did not permit blue to avoid confusion with different shades.

Rutgers says it will help students who were turned away get in contact with recruiters.
Related Topics:
educationdress codejobsrutgers universityPiscatawayNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Parents and students protest for removal of interim principal in Queens
High school students raise money for boy battling leukemia
New York City graduation rate climbs to record level
Hundreds of NJ students get tablets to close 'homework gap'
More Education
Top Stories
2 dead after Mercedes flies off Bronx parkway
Police: Man on LI with 30 license suspensions hits pedestrian
Sergeant on modified duty after NYPD officer accused of being drunk on duty
Trump asks black reporter to schedule meeting with Black Caucus
Harward turns Trump down for national security adviser job
Can you help? Suffolk police want to ID man whose body was found
Man arrested for plotting to bomb Target stores
Show More
Charges filed, arrest warrant out for Jets player Darrelle Revis after altercation
Up to 20 shots fired in fatal NYPD shooting in Brooklyn
Brooklyn store owner fights back against knife-wielding robbers
Exclusive: Family speaks out about man who died of rat-borne disease in Bronx
Parents and students protest for removal of interim principal in Queens
More News
Photos
Behind the scenes at the Westminster dog show
VIEWER PHOTOS: Thursday's snowstorm
Photos: Snow piles up in Times Square during winter storm
PHOTOS: Police say man smuggled cocaine in canned goods
More Photos