The American Music Awards has a packed performance lineup, including a special tribute to Whitney Houston.Christina Aguilera will commemorate the 25th anniversary of "The Bodyguard." "Whitney said that Christina is without a doubt one of the best voices she enjoyed in this generation of music," her estate said in a statement to the AMAs. "We thank you with great joy!"Other big performances include the U.S. television performance premiere of BTS, a mega-popular K-Pop band, and Selena Gomez's television debut of her new song "wolves."Diana Ross, who is being honored with the American Music Award for Lifetime Achievement, will also perform.Here's the full list of performers announced so far.Christina AguileraBTSKelly ClarksonSelena GomezNiall HoranImagine DragonsKhalidDemi LovatoP!nkDiana Ross