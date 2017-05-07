ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Kelly Ripa inducted into New Jersey Hall of Fame

Joe Torres has more.

ASBURY PARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
It was a star-studded night in the Garden State, with A-listers being inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame. The Induction was held Sunday night at the Paramount Theater in Asbury Park.

Among the honorees was Kelly Ripa of 'LIVE with Kelly and Ryan.'

A humble Ripa pointed out that the best part of the evening was spending the night with her family and friends.

"I really am thrilled that I got to share the night with my parents and my children. I'm only sorry my husband isn't here - he's working, but it's nice to have all of my family and so many friends here," Ripa said.

Other inductees included actor Ray Liotta, veteran journalist Connie Chung, and music star Wyclef Jean.
