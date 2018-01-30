ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

DMX labeled flight risk, jailed after positive drug test ahead of tax evasion sentencing

EMBED </>More Videos

Liz Cho with more on DMX being sent to prison. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer, File)

NEW YORK --
DMX has been sent to prison by a judge who says the rapper repeatedly lied to him when he promised to obey bail conditions.

Judge Jed Rakoff sent the rapper also known as Earl Simmons to prison Tuesday to await his March sentencing on a tax evasion charge.

Rakoff called DMX a genuine flight risk.

Defense lawyer Murray Richman says Simmons took drugs to cope with the hospitalization of his year-old daughter for several days this month. She had a 104-degree fever.

Richman says Simmons left a drug rehabilitation center in the Northeast to see his daughter in New York City.

The judge says Simmons tested positive last week for cocaine, opiates and Oxycodone.

Prosecutors had requested he be jailed. He was led from court in handcuffs.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentdmxtaxesarrestrap musicrapperNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Ex-'Glee' star dies while awaiting sentencing on child porn charges
'Black Panther' receives high praise after first screenings
Simply NY: Secrets of the Stephen Sondheim Theatre
'Ant-Man & The Wasp' premieres first trailer
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Ex-'Glee' star dies while awaiting sentencing on child porn charges
Man putting young daughter in car killed in crash
Lottery winner dies weeks after cashing in $1M scratch-off ticket
Police: Woman creates sex ad for husband's alleged mistress
Home remodeling show personality accused of molesting 10-year-old girl
Mom drowned crying baby in bathtub, police say
Former NJ Gov. Chris Christie hired by ABC News
Suspect arrested after woman punched in face inside subway station
Show More
Amazon, JPMorgan, Berkshire creating new health care company
Brawl at Denny's restaurant caught on video
Landlord calls police shooting of tenant justified
Snow creates slippery road conditions, 1 dead in crash
AccuWeather: Winter makes a comeback
More News
Top Video
Man putting young daughter in car killed in crash
Amazon, JPMorgan, Berkshire creating new health care company
Snow creates slippery road conditions, 1 dead in crash
'Black Panther' receives high praise after first screenings
More Video