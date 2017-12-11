Here are your 75th Golden Globe Awards nominees

FILM CATEGORIES

Awards season is officially kicking off. On Monday the Golden Globes, known as "Hollywood's biggest party," announced its nominations for awards in film and television.Director Guillermo del Toro'sleads film nominations, with seven. Not far behind areandwith six nominations apiece.leads television shows with six.The Golden Globe Awards are Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. See the list of Golden Globe nominees below.Timothee Chalamet inDaniel Day-Lewis inTom Hanks inGary Oldman inDenzel Washington inJessica Chastain inSally Hawkins inFrances McDormand inMeryl Streep inMichelle Williams inJudi Dench inHelen Mirren inMargot Robbie inSaoirse Ronan inEmma Stone inSteve Carell inAnsel Elgort inJames Franco inHugh Jackman inDaniel Kaluuya inWillem Dafoe inArmie Hammer inRichard Jenkins inChristopher Plummer inSam Rockwell inMary J. Blige inHong Chau inAllison Janney inLaurie Metcalf inOctavia Spencer inGuillermo Del Toro forMartin McDonagh forChristopher Nolan forRidley Scott forSteven Spielberg forGuillermo Del Toro and Vanessa Taylor forGreta Gerwig for Lady BirdLiz Hannah and Josh Singer for The PostMartin McDonagh forAaron Sorkin forCarter Burwell forAlexandre Desplat forJonny Greenwood forJohn Williams forHans Zimmer for"Home" from"Mighty River" from"Remember Me" from"The Star" from"This is Me" fromCaitriona Balfe inClaire Foy inMaggie Gyllenhaal inKatherine Langford inElisabeth Moss inJason Bateman inSterling K. Brown inFreddie Highmore inBob Odenkirk inLiev Schreiber inPamela Adlon inAlison Brie inRachel Brosnahan inIssa Rae inFrankie Shaw inAnthony Anderson inAziz Ansari inKevin Bacon inWilliam H. Macy inEric McCormack inJessica Biel inNicole Kidman inJessica Lange inSusan Sarandon inReese Witherspoon inRobert De Niro inJude Law inKyle MacLachlan inEwan McGregor inGeoffrey Rush inLaura Dern inAnn Dowd inChrissy Metz inMichelle Pfeiffer inShailene Woodley inDavid Harbour inAlfred Molina inChristian Slater inAlexander Skarsgard inDavid Thewlis in