Matt Lauer's social media accounts disappear amid sexual harassment allegations

Shirleen Allicot has more on the disappearance of Matt Lauer's social media pages following his firing from NBC. (Richard Drew)

NEW YORK --
Matt Lauer's social media accounts have disappeared amid several allegations of sexual harassment.

Lauer's Twitter and Instagram accounts vanished just hours after the former 'Today Show' host released a statement that included an apology.
RELATED: Natalie Morales and Ann Curry speak out about Matt Lauer's termination

NBC fired Lauer on Wednesday after an employee accused him of sexual misconduct.

Later that day, both Variety Magazine and the New York Times published reports with more allegations.
