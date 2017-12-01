NEW YORK --Matt Lauer's social media accounts have disappeared amid several allegations of sexual harassment.
Lauer's Twitter and Instagram accounts vanished just hours after the former 'Today Show' host released a statement that included an apology.
NBC fired Lauer on Wednesday after an employee accused him of sexual misconduct.
Later that day, both Variety Magazine and the New York Times published reports with more allegations.