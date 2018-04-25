LOS ANGELES --It might seem crazy, but it ain't no lie. Twenty years after the release of their debut album, *NSYNC will have their very own pop-up store in Los Angeles ahead of their Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.
The 1990s boy band is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 30, but prior to that, fans will have the opportunity to shop from the "Dirty Pop-Up" running from April 28 through May 1.
Fans can be the first to buy from official merchandise before it goes on sale online on April 30, and take part in photo activations from iconic moments from the group's career, according to a press release.
The "Dirty Pop-Up" store will also have authentic props, wardrobe, artwork and photography on display.
The five-member group consists of Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and JC Chasez. They announced the pop-up store on their official Twitter account last week.
Dirty Pop... Up #TheDirtyPopUp pic.twitter.com/9MgUBGEBm6— *NSYNC (@NSYNC) April 20, 2018
On his Twitter account, Bass tweeted he will make an appearance at the pop-up store, but did not reveal when.
Details for #TheDirtyPopUp And yes I’ll be there. But when?? More details coming soon. Have a great weekend! 11 more days until the big day. Follow all our socials and @NSYNC for the fastest info.(PS: “fastest” autocorrects to “gayest”- that would have been a very confusing post) pic.twitter.com/FnN578dupC— Lance Bass (@LanceBass) April 20, 2018
The store will be located at Cinematic Pictures in Hollywood and admission is free.
For more details, visit the group's website.
----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts