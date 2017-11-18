The holiday season is kicking into high gear, and the Radio City Rockettes are rolling out the Christmas cheer with an exciting and immersive experience.The annual Christmas Spectacular has once again taken over the stage at Radio City Music Hall, and this year, the holiday show is coming to life in a whole new way.The world-famous Rockettes stopped by the Eyewitness News studio Saturday morning to teach Michelle Charlesworth and Amy Freeze their signature move.Check out the video in the player above.Opening night honored the Garden of Dreams Foundation, a non-profit organization that helps children facing obstacles.The Rockettes made their debut in the Christmas Spectacular in 1933.