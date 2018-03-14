SOCIAL SUPERSTARS

How did one woman use videos and humor to create full-time Youtube career?

EMBED </>More Videos

Alisha Marie sat down with ABC7 in a recent trip to New York to gush about how she starting creating content on YouTube (WABC)

Emily Sowa
MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) --
Back in the day when YouTube was just evolving, Alisha Marie created a few back-to-school videos on her webcam. Little did she know how powerful her content would become and how impactful her YouTube content would be to fans.

The California native sat down with ABC7 in a recent trip to New York to gush about how she starting creating content on YouTube more than eight years ago. Now, creating video content is her full time job.

It is a massive commitment but also an exciting time in the ever-evolving digital media industry, from webcam recordings (full 14-minute rips with an awkward ending) to advanced productions, including industry cameras, editing and graphics.

Alisha has gained a loyal following of more than 7 million subscribers on YouTube. Her most popular series is "Roommate Wars," which is a hilarious compilation of her and her sister trying to out prank each other. Another series, "Awkward Situations," is based on a close friend who finds herself in the most embarrassing scenarios.

Don't miss her hysterical and entertaining videos on YouTube, or follow her on Instagram.
This story is part of our ongoing digital series: Social Superstars
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentyoutubesocial mediaManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIAL SUPERSTARS
How did this woman turn her love for food into a job?
This New Yorker used YouTube to launch a successful business
Q Park:From investment banker to YouTuber
'Yarn Bomber' brings new perspective to street art
This woman turned her love of makeup into big money
More social superstars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
ABC's "For the People" delivers for Shondaland fans
Craig Mack, rapper known for 'Flava in Ya Ear,' dies at 47
A talk with the new judges of 'American Idol'
'Grey's' fans will flock to ABC's 'For the People'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
1-year-old girl among 4 found fatally shot inside apartment
NYPD: Man used dumbbell to kill possible sex partner
Exclusive: Mother of limo crash victim plans charity 5k
High school student denied school bus ride because of outfit
'He couldn't breathe:' Family speaks out after dog dies on flight
Local students join nationwide walkout to protest gun violence
Ex-boyfriend arrested in connection with SUNY student's death
Teacher accused of feeding puppy to turtle in front of students
Show More
1.4M Fords recalled after reports of steering wheels detaching
WWE star Jeff Hardy charged with drunk driving
Reports: Toys R Us to announce closure of stores nationwide
Parents of NYC helicopter crash victim sue pilot for negligence
No fare hikes, NJ Gov. Phil Murphy reassures commuters
More News
Top Video
Simply NY: Titanic memorials in the city
'He couldn't breathe:' Family speaks out after dog dies on flight
Teacher accused of feeding puppy to turtle in front of students
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video