  • LIVE VIDEO Town Hall Live Stream: Paid Family Leave- What You Need to Know

Exclusive: Hispanic minors detained for months on gang suspicions released

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Several Hispanic minors from Long Island who have been detained for months by Immigration and Customs Enforcement on suspicion of having gang ties have been released by a federal judge due to lack of evidence.

Eyewitness News was the only station at court in Kower Manhattan when the teenage boys reunited with their families Tuesday.

"My client is so happy that he will be home for Christmas. That's what he said to me," said attorney Dawn Pipek Guidone who represents a 16-year-old boy from Huntington.

Guidone said her client was detained by ICE in June after school officials at Huntington High School seized a notebook he had borrowed from another student. The content was deemed by ICE officials to be gang-related.

Carolyn Corrado represents a 15-year-old boy, also from Huntington, who has been detained since June.

"According to the government he had been identified as a gang member by one named sourced and one unnamed source. We weren't aware of that until today," said Corrado.

Corrado told Eyewitness News reporter Kristin Thorne that she has been trying for months to get information from the government about her client's case but no information was released until his hearing Tuesday.

A federal judge in California ruled last week that all minors detained by ICE after April 2017 on suspicion of having gang affiliations must have a detention hearing before a federal immigration judge by November 29th.

Martha Arce represents a 16-year-old boy from Central Islip who has been detained since June after getting into a fight. She hopes he will be released Wednesday.

"He just wants to go home. He doesn't understand why he's been in detention this whole time," Arce said.

Eyewitness News reached out to ICE for comment but our phone calls and emails were not returned.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
immigrationgang activityms-13 gangICEHuntingtonNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Images of suspected mall gunman released
FBI searching NJ woods in 1970s missing persons' case
AMBER ALERT: Mom desperate to find missing 3-year-old
New North Korean ICBM launch was country's highest ever
Bike path terror suspect pleads not guilty
Police, Good Samaritans pull man from burning car in CT
NY Lottery winners take home $13M
LI man sentenced to prison in beating death of dog
Show More
Police: Teens pummel homeless man to death
Murder suspect cradled victim in his arms, police say
Giants going with QB Geno Smith over Eli Manning, ending streak
Dramatic rescue of residents trapped on fire escape
Actress sues Weinstein, accuses him of sex trafficking
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
PHOTOS: Relive the magic of 'Downton Abbey' in New York City
Photos: Explosions, fire at cosmetics plant in New Windsor
Photos: Scaffolding collapses into street in Lower Manhattan
More Photos