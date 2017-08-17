Family of Central Park tree fall victims thanks good Samaritans, first responders

Sandra Bookman reports on how the family injured in a tree fall in Central Park is thanking their rescuers.

By Eyewitness News
CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) --
The family of the mother and children hit by a falling tree in Central Park earlier this week is thanking everyone who came to their rescue.

Anne Goldman, 39, was walking with her 4-year-old, 2-year-old and 1-month-old when the massive American elm came crashing down near West Drive and West 62nd street Tuesday. She suffered a fractured vertebrae, while her 2-year-old son suffered a fractured skull and the other two had facial bruises.

Goldman's father in-law, Bill Goldman, said the family's top priority is making sure everyone receives the best medical treatment possible.

PHOTOS: Fallen tree in Central Park injures 4

In a news conference Wednesday, he thanked the NYPD, first responders and good Samaritans for their assistance. They all worked to remove the branches from Anne Goldman and her children.

Watch the full news conference here:
Bill Goldman talked with the media about his family members injured when a tree fell on them in Central Park.


The Central Park Conservancy said root rot caused the tree to topple. The tree had been inspected annually for the last six years and showed no signs of visible decay when inspected last year.
