CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) --The family of the mother and children hit by a falling tree in Central Park earlier this week is thanking everyone who came to their rescue.
Anne Goldman, 39, was walking with her 4-year-old, 2-year-old and 1-month-old when the massive American elm came crashing down near West Drive and West 62nd street Tuesday. She suffered a fractured vertebrae, while her 2-year-old son suffered a fractured skull and the other two had facial bruises.
Goldman's father in-law, Bill Goldman, said the family's top priority is making sure everyone receives the best medical treatment possible.
In a news conference Wednesday, he thanked the NYPD, first responders and good Samaritans for their assistance. They all worked to remove the branches from Anne Goldman and her children.
The Central Park Conservancy said root rot caused the tree to topple. The tree had been inspected annually for the last six years and showed no signs of visible decay when inspected last year.