  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
FAMILY & PARENTING

2 NYPD officers help deliver Easter baby on Upper East Side

Eyewitness News
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Two New York City police officers sprang into action to help deliver a baby in Manhattan on Easter Sunday.

The two male officers from the 19th Precinct responded to a vehicle parked at East 92nd Street and First Avenue at about 8 a.m.

A pregnant woman was in the car with her husband and was in the midst of child birth. She was complaining of extreme pressure.

The officers assisted with delivering the baby girl and waited for EMS to arrive to sever the umbilical cord.


The infant and her parents were transported to NYU Langone Medical Center where all are doing fine.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familybabynypdbirthUpper East SideManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Musical starring characters with disabilities spreads message of kindness
Boy filled with delight after park installs new wheelchair swing
Legal fight leaves man stuck in Mexico while wife battles cancer in Brooklyn
Mom makes son shop at Goodwill for making fun of classmates
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Saks Fifth Avenue, Lord & Taylor stores hit with data breach
AccuWeather Alert: Springtime snow on the way
Chinese space station set to re-enter Earth's atmosphere
Pope calls for peace as Christians around the world celebrate Easter
NYPD: Suspect dies in custody after attacking postal worker
Trump tweets 'NO MORE' on deal for 'Dreamer' immigrants
Woman killed, driver charged after pickup truck crashes into van
Police investigate bias incident involving election in Newark
Show More
Winning $521M Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey
11-foot-long alligator found in swimming pool
Police in New Jersey crack down on distracted driving
Man suffers multiple injuries in shark attack in Hawaii
NYPD impersonators shoot man during Queens carjacking
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2018 New York International Auto Show
PHOTOS: Fire spreads through multiple homes in Newark
NYC March For Our Lives 2018
PHOTOS: FDNY Firefighter killed in Harlem fire
More Photos