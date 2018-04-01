2 NYPD officers help deliver Easter baby on Upper East Side

It wasn’t an #AprilFools joke when we responded to a 9-1-1 call for a baby on the way.



Great job by Officer Koustoubardis who helped a dad deliver his baby girl in their car. We’re very happy to report both mother & baby are doing well.



What a special #Easter Sunday. pic.twitter.com/aLOKlJEnpa — NYPD 19th Precinct (@NYPD19Pct) April 1, 2018

Two New York City police officers sprang into action to help deliver a baby in Manhattan on Easter Sunday.The two male officers from the 19th Precinct responded to a vehicle parked at East 92nd Street and First Avenue at about 8 a.m.A pregnant woman was in the car with her husband and was in the midst of child birth. She was complaining of extreme pressure.The officers assisted with delivering the baby girl and waited for EMS to arrive to sever the umbilical cord.The infant and her parents were transported to NYU Langone Medical Center where all are doing fine.----------