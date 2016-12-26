FAMILY & PARENTING

Mom finds adopted daughter's twin
EMBED </>More News Videos

A mom in Wasusau, Wisconsin finds her adopted daughter's identical twin. (KTRK)

WAUSAU, Wisconsin --
A Wisconsin family got the surprise of a lifetime after learning their daughter, adopted from China, had an identical twin sister.

Jennifer Doering was trying to find a special Christmas gift for her 10-year-old daughter Audrey, but had no idea this is what she would discover.

"Just trying to get some information about her history," said Jennifer. "I wasn't looking for a family member, I wasn't looking for anything intentional."

Jennifer was looking for a finding ad of her daughter, which is an article put in the paper after a child is put up for adoption. While she was looking for that piece of history, what she found was another child that looked just like her own.

"We just happened to stumble upon an extra picture and from there we were able to find that there were two of them," said Jennifer.

That child was 10-year-old Gracie Rainsberry who lives in Washington.

"It's been different, it's like looking into a mirror for me, it's super weird," said Gracie.

After some research, Jennifer learned that Audrey and Gracie were separated at 15 months old and adopted out to two different families in the United States.

Audrey, who has three brothers, had always wanted a sister. This year, Christmas came early. Her parents told her early December about her identical twin and they were able to meet over FaceTime.

"It's been fun and cool at the same time," said Audrey. "Our laugh is the same, like our mannerisms, we talk the same, we like the same foods and stuff."

Their similarities go much deeper than that.

"They both have significant cardiac defects that required open heart surgery," said Jennifer.

While both girls were born with the heart defect, both of them made it through.

The families plan on meeting up several times next year. They'll spend spring break together in California, and then Audrey is going to Washington over the summer.
Related Topics:
familyadoptiontwinsWisconsin
(Copyright ©2016 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Early delivery: Connecticut Christmas Eve baby born roadside
In humorous video, dad shares downsides of kid's visit
3-year-old boy's adoption photo goes viral
Single father, 7 kids celebrate Christmas amid cancer battles
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Boy found dead in bathtub, woman found dead with cord around neck
Rapper Troy Ave shot while on way to see family for Christmas
George Michael, pop superstar, dies of heart failure at age 53
Suspect charged with murder in Mount Vernon nightclub shooting
Underground gas line fire causes subway disruptions in Midtown
Millions worth of fur coats stolen from store on Upper East Side
Man slashes pit bull's throat after it attacks his poodle
Show More
Man and woman stabbed in East Village apartment complex
Arrest made after newborn left in trashcan
Shoppers hit the stores for day after Christmas discounts and returns
Homeless man accused of attacking 6-year-old girl on Long Island bus
PHOTOS: Remembering George Michael
More News
Top Video
Rapper Troy Ave shot while on way to see family for Christmas
Suspect charged with murder in Mount Vernon nightclub shooting
Security increased at St. Patrick's Cathedral after FBI warning
Shoppers hit the stores for day after Christmas discounts and returns
More Video