FAMILY & PARENTING

Video shows New Jersey infant feeding himself at just 18 days old

EMBED </>More News Videos

Little Adam Power from Pennsauken, New Jersey is feeding himself from a bottle at just 18 days old. (Courtesy: Navy Luu)

A South Jersey newborn is redefining the term "milestones" and blowing parental minds with what he's already able to do.

His mom, Navy, sent our sister station, Action News, video of her firstborn feeding himself from a bottle at just 18 days old.

To give some perspective, experts say most babies don't have the fine-motor skills required to hold a bottle until they're at least 6 months old.

Navy told Action News her mother-in-law gave little Adam a bottle to see what would happen when he was just one week old.

To her surprise, the Pennsauken infant tilted it up and started drinking.

The family only started documenting it recently, recording another video of Adam holding the bottle again at 19 days old.

In that clip, the newborn actually threw the bottle down after draining it... like a baby boss.

Navy says she uploaded the videos of Adam, who was just born on April 6, to show the world how remarkable the newborn brain is.
Related Topics:
familygood newsbabyfamilynew jerseychildrenviral video
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Couple married 69 years dies 40 minutes apart
Twins with different skin tones celebrate 1st birthday
Ex-Knick J.R. Smith draws inspiration from baby daughter's fight
1st grader campaigns for softer toilet paper at school
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Commuter nightmare: Train troubles at Penn Station...again
Woman struck by hammock that fell 5 stories in Manhattan
Man stabbed in chest in Yankee Stadium subway station
Retired NYPD officers among 5 arrested in ongoing gun permit probe
Sheriff: Video shows ex-soldier, boyfriend killing her dog
Judge blocks Trump's order to withhold sanctuary city money
Sessions to visit Central Islip Friday to discuss gang violence
Show More
Man kills infant daughter, himself on Facebook Live
'Bachelor' Chris Soules arrested in deadly Iowa crash
Police: Wife's Fitbit logs steps after husband says she died
Woman hurt after bottle thrown at her car in NJ road rage incident
Bear spotted in New York, seeking food in trash
More News
Top Video
Commuter nightmare: Train troubles at Penn Station...again
Woman struck by hammock that fell 5 stories in Manhattan
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Little girl buys police officer's dinner in NJ
More Video