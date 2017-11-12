A four-alarm destroyed a row of seven stores in Upper Manhattan Sunday morning.The fire broke out on Nagle Avenue at Thayer Street in the Inwood section.Five firefighters suffered minor injuries while battling the fire.The initial call came in to the FDNY shortly after 10 a.m."Within three minutes our units arrived on the scene," said FDNY Deputy Chief James Hodgens. "We had heavy fire on arrival. We called two tower ladders immediately to get water on the fire, and within six minutes it went to a second alarm."Nearly 140 firefighters and 33 units responded. The fire was placed under control at 12:42 p.m.It is believed that the fire may have initially started at 150 Nagle Avenue and spread to the adjoining properties through the common cockloft space they share.The stores were unoccupied at the time.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------