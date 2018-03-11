NEW YORK (WABC) --Sunday's fatal helicopter crash in the East River is the third crash involving a 'Liberty Helicopters' chopper in the past 11 years
In August 2009, nine people were killed after a sightseeing helicopter carrying Italian tourists collided mid-air with a small, private plane over the Hudson River. Investigators determined the chopper was flying too high.
In July 2007, a Liberty Sightseeing chopper carrying eight people dropped into the Hudson River. An off-duty paramedic on board helped everyone escape.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts