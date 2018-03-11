Fatal helicopter crash is third involving 'Liberty Helicopters' company in past 11 years

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Sunday's fatal helicopter crash in the East River is the third crash involving a 'Liberty Helicopters' chopper in the past 11 years

In August 2009, nine people were killed after a sightseeing helicopter carrying Italian tourists collided mid-air with a small, private plane over the Hudson River. Investigators determined the chopper was flying too high.

In July 2007, a Liberty Sightseeing chopper carrying eight people dropped into the Hudson River. An off-duty paramedic on board helped everyone escape.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
helicopter crashhelicopterNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: 2 reported dead after helicopter down in East River
Police investigate killing of college student from Long Island
AccuWeather Alert: Another round of snow on the way
Newborn baby mauled to death by family's wolf hybrid dog
3 hospitalized after car crashes into West Babylon pizzeria
Search on for rapper after gun found in bag at Newark Airport
Public's help sought in identifying woman found in Newark lake
Thousands of eggs, embryos possibly damaged at fertility clinic
Show More
Driver charged with DWI following police pursuit on Long Island
Nun dies during property battle with LA Archdiocese, Katy Perry
Baby found crawling on busy road; Mom arrested
Trump campaigns for GOP candidate in tight Pa. House race
Time to spring forward to daylight saving time
More News
Photos
New ABC show 'Deception' uses magic to fight crime
Photos: Newtown High School holds vigil for Parkland, Florida
PHOTOS: Florida school shooting aftermath
Photos: Fatal crash involving oil truck in Ridge, Long Island
More Photos