One heli making low and slow circles over shoreline. Other is hovering above boardwalk. pic.twitter.com/63KchOs6Cv — Michael Rodio (@Staterodio) August 6, 2017

FDNY has confirmed that reports of a drowning in the waters off Rockaway Beach are unfounded.Firefighters, and NYPD harbor and aviation units were on the scene near Beach 97th Street after receiving a 911 call just before 5 p.m. Sunday.The search has been called off.