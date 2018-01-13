Escorted from his Staten Island home in handcuffs on Friday evening, authorities arrested FDNY firefighter Anthony Marino on suspicion of trafficking fentanyl.Marino was removed from his home by members of Homeland Security Investigations and the NYPD.It is not clear at this point just how long Marino had been under investigation, but several items from his home were also removed during the arrest.Marino worked out of Ladder 11 located on East 2nd Street in the East Village and has been with the FDNY for almost four years.Law enforcement officials tell Eyewitness News that charges are pending and that Marino remains in custody.A spokesperson for the FDNY says they will review and process paperwork, and that Marino will be suspended without pay.----------