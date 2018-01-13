  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story

EXCLUSIVE: FDNY firefighter arrested, suspected of trafficking fentanyl

EMBED </>More Videos

AJ Ross has the exclusive video of an FDNY firefighter arrested for suspcion of distributing fentanyl on Staten Island.

By
ANNADALE, Staten Island (WABC) --
Escorted from his Staten Island home in handcuffs on Friday evening, authorities arrested FDNY firefighter Anthony Marino on suspicion of trafficking fentanyl.

Marino was removed from his home by members of Homeland Security Investigations and the NYPD.

It is not clear at this point just how long Marino had been under investigation, but several items from his home were also removed during the arrest.

Marino worked out of Ladder 11 located on East 2nd Street in the East Village and has been with the FDNY for almost four years.

Law enforcement officials tell Eyewitness News that charges are pending and that Marino remains in custody.

A spokesperson for the FDNY says they will review and process paperwork, and that Marino will be suspended without pay.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
fentanylfdnydrugsAnnadaleNew York CityStaten Island
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
School letter about 'proper' English causing controversy
Infectious disease alert reported for airport passengers
Suspect arrested in connection with missing student's death
Growing memorial for New Rochelle stabbing victim
Officer gives clothes to homeless man shivering in cold
Murky fog causing travel problems at JFK Airport
Emergency responders among injured in high-rise apartment fire
Feds: Acting Bonanno boss among 10 arrested in mob bust
Show More
Butcher trapped in freezer uses sausage to escape
Parents uncooperative in search for missing 1-year-old twins
Neighborhood Eats: Peppered prawns at Solomon and Kuff
20-year-old claims $451 million jackpot, hopes to 'do some good for humanity'
Road salt apparently cause of power outage affecting thousands
More News
Top Video
Trump's 's***hole' remark lambasted from left and right
Road salt apparently cause of power outage affecting thousands
Restaurant's facade collapses in Morris Heights
Sandy Kenyon reviews the delightful 'Paddington 2'
More Video