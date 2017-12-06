A fire in an office building above Grand Central Terminal is causing quite the commotion in Midtown Manhattan Wednesday morning.The fire broke out on the mezzanine level of the Graybar Building at about 9:30 a.m.Officials said sprinklers extinguished the fire, but there's a heavy smoke condition on the floor.There were three minor injuries reported.Our crew at the scene said at least some of the building was evacuated, and many people are standing out on the street. One woman said she walked down from the 24th floor and said she saw smoke up on her floor.Traffic is backed up on Lexington Avenue north of East 42nd Street.This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest on this developing story.----------