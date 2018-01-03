Fire breaks out on Bill and Hillary Clinton's Chappaqua property

Shannon Sohn and Marcus Solis report on a small fire at the Westchester County home of Bill and Hillary Clinton

By Eyewitness News
CHAPPAQUA, New York (WABC) --
A fire broke out briefly at the Westchester County property of Bill and Hillary Clinton Wednesday afternoon, but no injuries were reported.

New Castle Police Department Sergeant Arthur Mendoza said a call came in around 2:50 p.m. about a fire at 15 Old House Lane in Chappaqua, a little over an hour north of New York City.

The flames reportedly broke out in a Secret Service facility that is adjacent to the main house where the Clintons live.

The fire was extinguished by 3:15 p.m., but firefighters remained on the scene for the investigation.

There are multiple structures on the property, and the Secret Service structure is not connected to the main house.

The Secret Service released a statement saying, "At approximately 2:40pm this afternoon, a Secret Service employee contacted the Chappaqua Fire Department to report a small fire in the ceiling of the second floor in a detached structure located behind the Clintons' residence. Fire extinguishers were utilized to suppress the fire and members of the Chappaqua Fire Department responded and inspected the area above the fire to ensure it had been completely extinguished. The Secret Service does not disclose the locations of our protectees but will confirm the Clintons were not on the property at the time of the fire."

Hillary Clinton's Communications Director Nick Merrill said neither Hillary nor Bill was home at the time and that "all is OK!"

There was no information on cause.

The Clintons bought the property in 1999, and just last year, they purchased the home next to it.

