Fire destroys several businesses in Toms River strip mall

EMBED </>More Videos

Toni Yates has more on the fire from Toms River. (Sean Aguiar)

Eyewitness News
TOMS RIVER, New Jersey (WABC) --
Fast-moving flames destroyed several businesses at a strip mall in New Jersey overnight Monday.

The fire broke out just after midnight on the Ocean National Plaza on Route 9 South in Toms River.

WATCH: Raw video of firefighters battling the flames
EMBED More News Videos

RAW VIDEO: Fast-moving flames destroyed several businesses at a strip mall in New Jersey.


Toms River police say three restaurants were among the businesses destroyed in the blaze, which sent flames shooting high into the sky. It was fought for several hours by dozens of firefighters from Toms River and neighboring towns.

No one was hurt.

The plaza is home to a pizzeria, Chinese food store, Mexican restaurant and a nail salon - all of which were closed Monday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but authorities say it appears to have started at a dry cleaning business.

Ocean County prosecutors are investigating the fire as suspicious.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
building firefireToms RiverOcean County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News