Fast-moving flames destroyed several businesses at a strip mall in New Jersey overnight Monday.The fire broke out just after midnight on the Ocean National Plaza on Route 9 South in Toms River.Toms River police say three restaurants were among the businesses destroyed in the blaze, which sent flames shooting high into the sky. It was fought for several hours by dozens of firefighters from Toms River and neighboring towns.No one was hurt.The plaza is home to a pizzeria, Chinese food store, Mexican restaurant and a nail salon - all of which were closed Monday.The cause of the fire is under investigation, but authorities say it appears to have started at a dry cleaning business.Ocean County prosecutors are investigating the fire as suspicious.----------