One person is hospitalized after a fire tore through a building in Newark and left nearly a dozen people homeless.The fire started around 11:15 Wednesday night.People inside told Eyewitness News that they found the flames on the second floor and used a bowl of water to try to get the flames out. It was too much for them to handle.Several children and adults were able to get out of the home."The flames were red in there. You couldn't breathe. I'm shook up. The family lost everything over here," Derrick Wynn said.11 people who escaped the fire have been taken to a hotel where they are being assisted by the Red Cross.