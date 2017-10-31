Fire in Paterson leaves 90-year-old homeless

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) --
A multi-alarm fire in Paterson, New Jersey early Tuesday left a woman who has lived here more than 90 years without a place to live...

Deputy Fire Chief Michael Fleming said the call came in around 2:00 a.m.

Fire ripped through a vacant, boarded up home on Auburn St. between Godwin and 12th Avenues before spreading to the occupied home next door.

The three-alarm blaze displaced a woman who had been living there for more than 90 years, Fleming said.

She was able to get out of the house and was not harmed.

Fleming said he didn't know what caused the fire, but said squatters living in vacant homes pose the city's "biggest" fire threat.
