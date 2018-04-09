Fire races through building in the Bronx, causing partial collapse

A fast-moving fire caused a partial collapse at a vacant building in the Bronx Monday.Flames were shooting from the three-story building after the fire broke out at about 4 p.m. on Franklin Avenue in the Claremont section.No one was inside at the time, though people in the neighborhood say at least one person has been living there.No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.Investigators say they have been called to other fires at that address.