Fire races through building in the Bronx, causing partial collapse

EMBED </>More Videos

Josh Einiger has details on a fast-moving fire in the Bronx.

Eyewitness News
CLAREMONT, Bronx (WABC) --
A fast-moving fire caused a partial collapse at a vacant building in the Bronx Monday.

Flames were shooting from the three-story building after the fire broke out at about 4 p.m. on Franklin Avenue in the Claremont section.

No one was inside at the time, though people in the neighborhood say at least one person has been living there.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Investigators say they have been called to other fires at that address.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
building fireClaremontBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Top of bus sheared off, dozens hurt on Long Island
Federal agents raid office of Trump's lawyer, seize documents
FDNY EMT accused of sexually abusing patient
4-year-old beaten to death for spilling cereal, prosecutors say
FDNY stops robbery of victim in wheelchair, helps NYPD arrest suspect
Postal worker arrested after bags of undelivered mail found in shed
Trump blasts Mueller investigation as 'attack on our country'
Man steals $2,500 puppy from Long Island pet store
Show More
Former FDNY EMT indicted in hit and run that killed LI student
Murder suspect who confessed on Facebook found dead
Woman blames cocaine in purse on windy day
Con Ed offering bill reductions after March nor'easters
Man found dead in right lane on Connecticut highway
More News