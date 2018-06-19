Fire sweeps through Bellerose home, killing elderly woman

EMBED </>More Videos

A fire in Queens killed an 82-year-old woman.

Eyewitness News
BELLEROSE, Queens (WABC) --
A fast moving fire inside a Queens home on Monday night claimed the life of an elderly woman.

Investigators say 82-year-old Audrey Hebling was killed after the fire broke out at approximately 6:30 p.m. on the first floor of her two-story home on 252nd Street in the Bellerose section.

Firefighters had to deal with extreme conditions while fighting the blaze, including the hot weather and hoarding conditions inside the home.

Two firefighters suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries, while six firefighters suffered only minor injuries.

The cause of the fire was found to be accidental and from an electrical extension cord. There was also no smoke alarm.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firehouse firefire deathelderly womanfdnyBelleroseQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
NJ gun owner, friend injured in accidental shooting
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in Jersey City
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Show More
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
More News