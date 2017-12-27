Fires force residents out of their homes in the Bronx

EAST TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) --
Dozens of people were forced out of their homes and into the frigid cold as a result of separate fires in the Bronx Wednesday morning.

In the Norwood section, a fourth-alarm fire broke out at about 4:30 a.m. at an apartment building on Knox Place.

The fire burned on the top floor and through the roof of the building,

Two people suffered minor injuries.

About 43 residents were left temporarily homeless. The Red Cross is helping the displaced residents at a nearby school.



Meanwhile, a third-alarm fire ripped through an apartment building on Garden Street in the East Tremont section.

It started on the first floor at about 4 a.m. and spread through the building.

No injuries were immediately reported, but some residents were evacuated.

An MTA bus will temporarily shelter the residents who were evacuated as a precaution.

Another blaze broke out at a laundromat on Decatur Avenue in the Norwood section.

More than 300 firefighters battled the fires, and units were called in from other boroughs to help

