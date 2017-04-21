FOOD & DRINK

Food trend: Ice cream and fish? Why it's a winning combo

EMBED </>More News Videos

The newest way to eat ice cream in NYC

Jamie Nguyen & Todd Pierce
CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
It's a treat that some say may be too pretty to eat. It's called Taiyaki and it's become an Instagram hit, luring customers to a treat shop in Manhattan's Chinatown.

**See the newest way ice is being served up in video above**

At Taiyaki NYC, customers order ice cream served in a fish-shaped cone. Steven Wong, one of the co-founders explained that he and his friends discovered Taiyaki after taking a trip to Japan. They loved it so much so they decided to create their own version for New Yorkers to enjoy.

The cone while shaped like a fish, contains no fish. Wong said it's shape was chosen for what the fish represents. In Japan, a fish symbolizes wealth and good luck. So before a big or important event, like a test or interview, people would go out for Taiyaki.

The batter for the cone is very similar to waffles. The fish is hollow on the top so it can be filled with ice cream, but at the bottom, it contains red bean paste or custard. Ice cream flavors include: chocolate, vanilla, and matcha. You can add toppings too, from sprinkles and syrup, to fruit.

Thanks to social media, the tiny treat shop has become an international attraction. People from all over the world come to try it out after seeing pictures posted mainly on Instagram.

While we were there, a group of friends who saw postings about Taiyaki on Instagram took the train in from Westchester just to try it out. Did they think it was worth the trip? It was a unanimous yes.

Wong said a majority of his business comes from social media. People as far as Japan and New Zealand have come to the store just to try the treat.

An order of Taiyaki will set you back seven bucks and every time you purchase one, you end up getting a little luck.

Taiyaki NYC is located at 119 Baxter in Manhattan's Chinatown.
Related Topics:
foodtrendtravelneighborhood treatsNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Purple ice cream from NYC is latest dessert trend
Crazy shakes a big draw for NYC restaurant
Museum of Ice Cream set to open in Los Angeles
Ice cream burger debuts at Wu Kong in NYC dessert shop
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Subway service close to normal, but outage cause unknown
PD: NJ teacher put recording device in middle school bathroom
Woman rescued from sinking car by 3 passing motorists
Investigation into FDNY firefighter's death will focus on ladder
Wake, funeral information for firefighter William Tolley
Family, friends, colleagues grieve fallen firefighter as memorials grow
Soul singer Cuba Gooding Sr. found dead in car
Show More
Justice Dept threatens sanctuary cities, calls NYC 'soft on crime'
Police: Soccer coach fathered child of teen ex-player
Missing student's dad: She was brainwashed, will need therapy
4 protesters arrested outside bakery where immigrants laid off
Video captures toddler being attacked by pit bull in Rockland County
More News
Top Video
Eyewitness News Update
Subway service close to normal, but outage cause unknown
Investigation into FDNY firefighter's death will focus on ladder
Family, friends, colleagues grieve fallen firefighter as memorials grow
More Video