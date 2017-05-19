NEIGHBORHOOD EATS

ASTORIA, QUEENS (WABC) --
A new Indian restaurant in Queens is offering a celebration of that country's rich culture.

Kurry Qulture is located at 36-05 30th Avenue in a darkly lit, sexy space on the popular dining block in Astoria.

Owner Sonny Soloman worked at many top-rated Manhattan Indian restaurants and wanted something equivalent in his own neighborhood.

Kurry Qulture features dishes from all different parts of India, including pav bhaji (butter rolls with a vegetable gravy), lentil dumplings with yogurt, and tamarind chutney.

They also feature beet carrot kofta, tandoor grilled lamb chops, duck bihari and seasonal options like shrimp moilee.

For the shrimp moilee, Chef Binder Saini toasts mustard seeds, dried red chilies, garlic and about a dozen other spices.

Then he adds onions and coconut milk. He cooks the sauce down, and the shrimp is added.

It can be served with olive and garlic naan or rice.

Here is the recipe for Chef Saini's shrimp moilee.

Ingredients:
6 shrimps
1 teaspoon turmeric
1 teaspoon red chili powder
3 cloves
3 cardamom pods
1 cinnamon stick
2 garlic cloves grated
1 inch ginger fine chopped
1 sliced onion
3 green chilies chopped
10 curry leaves
1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds
3 dry red chilies
1 can coconut milk
1/2 teaspoon tamarind water
1/2 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
1 1/2 teaspoon coconut oil
1/2 teaspoon sugar
Salt to taste

Directions:

1. In a pan add coconut oil, mustard seeds and curry leaves. Cook on medium heat until mustard seeds begin to pop.
2. Add ginger and garlic, cooking for another two minutes.
3. Add sliced onions, turmeric, red chili powder, cloves, cardamom, cinnamon stick, green chilies, dried red chilies,
and cook for another 5 minutes, or until onion softens.
4. Add coconut milk and cook until boiling. As it's boiling, add tamarind water, lemon juice and sugar, stirring for 2 minutes.
Add water if sauce is too thick.
5. Add the shrimp and cook for another 5 minutes. Plate in a bowl, serve with rice or naan.
