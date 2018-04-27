NEIGHBORHOOD EATS

Neighborhood Eats: J's on the Bay in Staten Island

By
ROSEBANK, Staten Island (WABC) --
In this edition of Neighborhood Eats, we're headed to Staten Island for an old-school luncheonette.

J's on the Bay is located on Bay Street, where it's been for 80 years.

There's a relatively new owner whose cooking dips into nostalgia and moves right into the present.

Sure, you can get a grilled cheese. But you can also get a grilled mozzarella with avocado and bacon on Texas Toast.

Chicken wings come Kung Pao style, and as for the chicken and waffles, try the one with bacon jam. Owner Joe Salimeni calls it a belly bomber.

Good luck finishing it, but then again, you'll want to save room for the S'mores milkshake.

Recipe for Bacon Onion Jam from J's on the Bay

(Recipe makes enough for 4 to 6 waffles)

Ingredients:
--1 Spanish onion
--1 lb applewood bacon
--1 cup chicken stock
--1/4 lb light brown sugar

Method:
--Julienne bacon to 1/4-inch strips
--Chop onion to 1/4-inch pieces

Preparation:
--In medium size saute pan, render bacon on medium to low heat. Continue to cook until it's almost crispy

--Discard 3/4 of bacon fat

--Add onions, light brown sugar and chicken stock

--Cook over medium heat, stirring to ensure sugar doesn't burn

--Cook 15-20 minutes until the consistency is jammy

--Use to top a waffle, add fried chicken and cheddar cheese, put under broiler for a minute to melt cheese.

--Top with chipotle mayo. Serve!

----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfoodneighborhood eatsRosebankNew York CityStaten Island
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NEIGHBORHOOD EATS
Neighborhood Eats: Unexpected concoctions at Krave It!
Neighborhood Eats: Blackened wings at 'The Sound Bite'
Neighborhood Eats: Spoonfed NYC in Theater District
Harlem chef in the running for James Beard Award
More neighborhood eats
FOOD & DRINK
Chick-fil-A opens massive restaurant in Manhattan
In the mood for light bites? Check out NYC's 4 newest tapas restaurants
New Tribeca restaurant offers French fare made with locally sourced ingredients
Nab these noodles: 4 new spots in NYC
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
20-year-old woman fatally stabbed outside NJ home
Man killed after being dragged along LIRR platform
Suspect escapes police custody from Bronx hospital
$5 movie tickets offered Tuesdays at AMC
Recovered gun could help solve Bronx teen's 2012 murder
Prince William, Kate announce royal baby's name
New NYPD Chief of Detectives gives 1st extended interview
Amazon raising price of annual Prime membership to $119
Show More
Man tries to light MTA worker in booth on fire, police say
Tom Brokaw denies sexual misconduct claim
Convicted cop killer Herman Bell set to be paroled
2 shot in Banana King parking lot dispute in New Jersey
Cosby could spend rest of his life in prison for sex assault
More News