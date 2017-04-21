CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --An ice cream shop that recently opened in Chinatown is serving up unusual flavors.
At Soft Swerve, you can order vanilla. But you can also find matcha, black sesame and ube.
**Click on video to see the unusual flavors Soft Swerve is served up**
Ube has become quite the sensation. Ube is a purple yam, made popular by a Filipino dessert called halo halo. The vibrancy of the purple has made it an instant hit on Instagram.
The ice cream can be eaten in a cup or cone with toppings. Cone options include black chocolate and red cinnamon.
The treats are made to order, but they also have special combinations.
Partners Michael Tsang and Jason Liu were inspired by their up bringing in Chinatown.
Prices start at $3.95.
