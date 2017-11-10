Thousands of bees now call the Javits Center home

The Jacob K. Javits Center is home to trade shows and conventions, but it also has the second largest green roof in the country. And now, there are some new tenants on that roof.Thousands of honey bees now call the Javits Center home.The hives were constructed in the spring, and the bees were shipped in from California. And they've been pretty productive in the past six months.They built their homes and then pollinated and produced a fair bit of honey.The honey is being cut away and used in salad dressings sold at Centerplate concession spots at the Javits Center, but the chef hopes to eventually sell small bottles marketed as Jacob's Honey.Jacob Javits was a US Congressman who represented New York in both the Senate and House of Representatives. He died in 1986.